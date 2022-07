Whitney Jones, a local angler and guide in the Sanibel Island, Florida, area, just opened a new fly shop – Sanibel Fly Outfitters.

The shop is a continuation of the legacy of local fly fishing guru Norm Ziegler, and has the largest selection of fly fishing tackle in a 50-mile radius. The shop’s guides cover ground from Boca Grande to Key West.

You can learn more about the fly shop here.