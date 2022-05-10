Paul Bruun Receives 2022 Izaak Walton Award

The American Museum of Fly Fishing (AMFF) announced on Monday, May 9, that Paul Bruun will receive the 2022 Izaak Walton award.

Per the AMFF, “The Izaak Walton Award was established in 2014 to honor and celebrate individuals who live by the Compleat Angler philosophy. Their passion for the sport of fly fishing and involvement in their angling community provides inspiration for others and promotes the legacy of leadership for future generations.”

