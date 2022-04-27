ORCA Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary With New Drinkware Collection

ORCA Coolers & Drinkware, the U.S. based manufacturer of coolers and outdoor drinkware, celebrates 10 years of keeping your refreshments cool with four new drinkware styles and a new and improved rebranding, including an updated logo and slogan – “Make it Last.” The new travel mugs include the Camper and Traveler.

The new drinkware launches just in time for summer and all the adventures in store – camping, trips to the lake, fishing, road trips, picnics and more. Whatever you have planned this summer, ORCA promises to “make it last.” The stainless steel, double walled and vacuum sealed drinkware keeps your beverages cold for up to 24 hours and piping hot for up to eight hours. Additional features include:

Copper-clad interior lining for superior temperature retention

BPA free no-spill lid with signature ORCA tail opening for drinking

Powder coat finish in nine colorways for a customized design

Top shelf dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

The higher capacity Traveler is 24 ounces and includes an ergonomically designed handle for on-the-go adventures. The slightly smaller, but equally sturdy, Camper is 16 ounces and the perfect size for sitting around the campfire. Similar to the Traveler, the Camper has an ergonomically designed handle for easy drinking.

The new drinkware collection will be available April 2022 at select retailers and Orcacoolers.com. To learn more about ORCA and its full collection of best-selling coolers and drinkware, visit Orcacoolers.com.