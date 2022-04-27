How to Land Your First Striper on a Fly Rod
If you’ve ever been interested in catching striped bass on a fly rod, you’re not alone. I know tons of anglers who make a trip or two back East every year to fish for them, or try to find stripers in a reservoir somewhere a bit closer to home.
Regardless of where you fish for them, the folks at Field & Stream have you covered with this recent story that details everything you need to know about getting your first striper on a fly rod.
You can read it here.
A Simple Approach to Leaders
