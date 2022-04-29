Fish That Eat Mice

Chris Hunt put together this fantastic story about his thought process for fishing mice on trout water that’s traditionally reserved for standard flies.

As someone who’s dabbled in the art of mousing myself, Chris is on the right track. Trout – even in the South Fork of the Snake, the Henry’s Fork, or the Green River – will eat mice, and often, given the right presentation. I’ve had some fantastic days throwing mice for cutthroat throughout the Rockies.

Chris is starting down that path for himself, and his story is a fun one to get you thinking about new ways to tackle age-old problems. Read the story here.