Fishe Highlighted in Google’s Annual Economic Impact Report

Fishe is proud to be highlighted in Google’s tenth annual Economic Impact Report – a report that showcases how businesses, publishers and nonprofits across the United States are using Google search and advertising tools to connect with the people and communities they serve. This year, small businesses generated $126 million in economic activity in Alaska. By using Google products, businesses increased their online presence and were able to continue connecting with customers in 2021.

Fishe is one of many American businesses that used the internet to connect with customers in 2021. According to another newly released poll conducted by Greenberg, in partnership with the Connected Commerce Council from February 17 to March 11, 2021, 98 percent of U.S. based small business owners say that digital tools have been helpful in running their business, with 80 percent incorporating new digital tools and strategies due to COVID. Looking forward, small business owners remain optimistic about the future of their businesses, with 93 percent believing they will maintain or increase their use of digital tools post pandemic.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet. “Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year.”

After using Google’s tools and services Fishe saw significant results:

272% Sales increase since 2017

Average of 11x ROI on Google Ads since 2017

Over 100,000 website visitors in 2021

125,582 Google Business Listing views in 2021 Of that number, 80,025 were searching for a similar category, product or service (Discovery)

26% increase in search web traffic compared from 2020 to 2021.

