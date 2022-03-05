{"pos":"top","cat":["apparel","gear","waders-boots"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Skwala Enters Outerwear Market

March 5, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

skwalaAs reported earlier in this week by other news outlets, there’s a new outerwear manufacturer on the block. Headquartered in Montana, Skwala aims to offer intuitively-designed gear for fly anglers. A quick glance through their product catalog shows waders, jackets, and other accessories that will soon be available for purchase.

You can peruse their unique offerings, and why they think they can compete with established brands, here.