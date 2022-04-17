Drop Shot Nymphing on a Tight Line Rig

If you’ve read any of Dom Swentosky’s stuff over at Troutbitten, you’ve read about his proprietary tight line nymphing system. It’s an intriguing way to fish, and one of its perks is its seemingly-endless ability to adapt to any given situation.

That adaptability is what Dom’s most recent piece addresses. He goes into detail on how to use a drop shot system on a fly rod. I’ve used a drop shot system when throwing flies at bass, or fishing deep for splake and lake trout. It’s a fun way to fish, and I think it’ll be really effective in rivers.

You can read more about this technique here.