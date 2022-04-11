Orvis Podcast: Modifying Flies with Tim Cammisa
This recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast sees Tom Rosenbauer sitting down with fly tier Tim Cammisa to talk about flies. Specifically, they discuss why we start to modify or change flies, and which fly patterns are “untouchable.” It’s an interesting discussion that’ll get the attention of anyone spending more time at the vise than on the river these days.
You can listen to the podcast here.
←Previous Story
Find Your Snowbird Fishing Retreat
Show Comments