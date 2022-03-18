{"pos":"top","cat":["conservation","experts"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

New Steelhead Research Highlights Conservation Needs

March 18, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

steelhead studyNew research into spawning seasons of steelhead on the Olympic Peninsula has highlighted – yet again – the need for increased conservation. By expanding the typical historical record to examine numbers almost a century old, researchers were able to better contextualize just how much the steelhead runs have declined in the past 30 years.

You can read more about the study here.