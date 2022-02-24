Leaving Corporate America to Build Nets
Stories of people leaving their jobs en masse during the pandemic are nothing new. The wave of folks leaving and looking for new, often better, work has been dubbed “The Great Resignation.”
One woman from Fishtown, PA, though, has really made a name for herself. Tina Lewis runs The Wayward Trading Post, where she hand-builds fly fishing nets from Amish-sourced wood.
You can read more about Lewis and her nets here.
