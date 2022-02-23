First Paiute Woman Fly Fishing Guide at Pyramid Lake
In another first for the fly fishing community, Autumn Harry was approved by the Paiute tribal council to become the first woman guide at Pyramid Lake.
Given that the Paiute tribe has done so much to help in the recovery of Lahontan cutthroat, and Pyramid Lake itself, this is a remarkable first step for Harry, and all those whom she hopes come after her.
