Opinion: “Strategies for Pressured Trout”
Dom Swentosky, over at Troutbitten, put this wonderful piece together that walks you through the fly selection process for pressured trout. When the fish seem to have a PhD in bug identification, finding the right fly often feels like an insurmountable task.
What Dom does, though, is break that task down into steps you can easily achieve on your own. Read all of what Dom has to say on the subject here.
