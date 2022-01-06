“Mega Trends” in Fly Fishing for 2022

The folks over at Angling Trade were fairly astute in their predictions for the fly fishing industry throughout the pandemic. That makes their recent list of “mega trends” the sport will see in 2022 all the more interesting.

Kirk Deeter – who wrote this piece – predicts that we’ll see a normalization of the supply chain, and that private water will become a staple of fly fishing, even in the West.

You can read all his predictions here.