Montana Fly Company Sold to Golden Fly Shop

The Montana Fly Company has made a big name for itself in the fly fishing world, with innovative fly patterns and fun, colorful fly boxes. Based in Columbia Falls, MT, it’s a true home-grown company.

But on Friday, MFC owner Adam Trina announced on Instagram that he’s sold MFC to Golden Fly Shop, located in Golden, Colorado. Currently, there are no plans to move MFC from its Montana headquarters.

You can view the announcement on Instagram here, or read the post below.