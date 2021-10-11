Story: An Artery Restored

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) is one of today’s most effective conservation groups. While conservation isn’t their only focus, it’s certainly one with which they’ve seen great success.

To whit, consider this story they just shared about restoring side-channels on Montana’s Bighorn River. Doing this improves the overall streamflow of the river, thereby increasing available trout habitat and ensuring long-term viability of the fishery.

Read more about the project here.