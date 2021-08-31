AFFTA Cancels 2021 IFTD Show

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) announced today that they’ve postponed the 2021 International Fly Tackle Dealer show (IFTD). IFTD was slated to be held October 20-22 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Due to ongoing concerns with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the AFFTA board made the decision to cancel the show.

“While I am disappointed we are not getting together as an industry this year, I am confident we are going to bring our membership together with an even better industry gathering in 2022,” said Jim Bartschi, AFFTA Board Chair.

More information will be available later today on AFFTA’s website.