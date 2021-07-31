“Finding Contact: Nine Essential Skills for Tight Line and Euro Nymphing”
TroutBitten’s Domenick Swentosky offers up another tip in his series on more effective tight line fly fishing, this one focused on finding contact.
“Contact nymphing is just as much about being out of touch as being in. But the margins of slack here are inches and not feet,” writes Swentosky. “And, in truth, before we can slip out of touch, we need to first find that contact.”
