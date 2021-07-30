Montana Imposes New Restrictions as Western Drought Intensifies

As reported in The New York Times this week, Montana has announced significant new restrictions on a number of rivers including the Missouri, while Yellowstone National Park has announced limits on fishing that prohibit fishing from 2PM until sunrise (“hoot owl” restrictions).

Notes reporter Jim Robbins: “The term ‘hoot owl restrictions’ stems from the early days of the timber industry. Loggers work early in the mornings of late summer, when it’s cooler, because the forests are dry and that increases the risk of chain saws or other equipment sparking a fire. Loggers often heard owls during their early morning shifts.”