Finatical Fly Fishing Starts Operations

There’s a new fly fishing outfitter on the block – one that handles world-class trips, hosted by women, and for women anglers. Finatical Fly Fishing is an ambitious new outfit that certainly looks to rise to prominence soon.

Featuring some of the most well-respected guides – such as Patty Reilly and Karlie Roland – you can book trips in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, the Bahamas, Brazil, and Mexico.

Learn more about Finatical Fly Fishing here.