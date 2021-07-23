Montana Closes Rivers to Fishing
Some of the most famous rivers in Montana are either closed entirely to fishing, or severely restricted, in response to the worsening drought.
Per Chad Shmukler over at Hatch Magazine, the Yellowstone, Madison, Gallitan, and Missouri are just a few of the iconic rivers that are either closed indefinitely, or have strict hoot owl closures in place.
You can read more about which rivers are impacted here.
