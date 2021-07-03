Silver Creek Closed to Fishing Indefinitely

The famous section of Silver Creek in Idaho – where land access is granted by The Nature Conservancy – is closed to fishing indefinitely. The closure is effective as of July 2, 2021, and won’t be lifted until conditions improve.

In short, Silver Creek is suffering from warm water temperatures, and low levels of dissolved oxygen. Trout need water temps below 65 degrees in order to survive. They also need high levels of dissolved oxygen present in the water, or else they’ll suffocate. As water warms, dissolved oxygen levels drop.

The closure is unfortunate, but it’s a reality in the middle of one of the worst droughts in the West in recent memory.

You can find more information and updates on the situation here.