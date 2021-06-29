Total Trout Kill Expected in Dolores River

The Dolores River, located near Durango, Colorado, is a trout fishery many of us anglers are familiar with here in the West. But it’s also increasingly likely every angler will know of the Dolores for a less-than-fortunate reason.

Projections from Colorado’s Department of Parks and Wildlife show that the entire trout population in the 12-mile section of the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir – which is managed as a catch-and-release fishery – will die this year. Base flows out of McPhee Reservoir are between five and nine cubic feet per second, well below the usual 70cfs for this time of year.

