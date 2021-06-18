{"pos":"top","cat":["books","experts"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

New Mexico Fishing Guidebook Released

June 18, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

new mexico
Longtime New Mexico guide and founder of Taos Fly Shop Taylor Streit has a new book out on fly fishing the Land of Enchantment.

The book spills the beans on the most important thing to know about fishing New Mexico – land access. I haven’t fished or hunted in New Mexico for that reason, but Streit’s book will likely change that.

Read more of the review of the book here.