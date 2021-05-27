{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

Conserving Menhaden, Other Saltwater Fish

May 27, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

menhadenRarely in fisheries management do we think about taking an active role in managing baitfish. It’s not a popular thing to spend money on, and game and fish departments ultimately answer to the public.

But the public is behind a new initiative to manage menhaden, a bait fish that’s critical to the entire Atlantic Ocean ecosystem.

