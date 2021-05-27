Conserving Menhaden, Other Saltwater Fish
Rarely in fisheries management do we think about taking an active role in managing baitfish. It’s not a popular thing to spend money on, and game and fish departments ultimately answer to the public.
But the public is behind a new initiative to manage menhaden, a bait fish that’s critical to the entire Atlantic Ocean ecosystem.
Hilary Hutcheson has more details in a great piece over at Fly Fisherman Magazine. Read it here.
