Mentored Fishing Programs in Wyoming
Getting youth involved in hunting and fishing is one of the best ways to ensure that our wonderful natural resources survive for the next generation. And in Cody, Wyoming, folks are stepping up to do just that.
Two different programs are running right now, and they provide kids with the chance to learn from a mentor how to hunt, or how to fish – or both.
You can learn more, and find information on signing up, here.
IFTD 2021 Headed to Salt Lake City
