IFTD 2021 Headed to Salt Lake City

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association is excited to announce that the International Fly Tackle Dealer Show will return to the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 20-22, 2021.

After cancelling the 2020 trade show, AFFTA is excited bring the industry back together in 2021, and to return to Utah, one of the outdoor capitals of the world, and location of the IFTD Show for nearly a decade beginning in the mid-’90s.

It has been a year of change, for both the fly fishing industry and AFFTA. Thankfully, we can now see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel and we are ready to get back out on the water and do business together.

“I’m really excited to have this event back on my calendar,” said AFFTA Board Chair, Jim Bartschi. “IFTD Show is the flyfishing industry’s premier event for meaningful business-to-business engagement, networking, education, and community building. Connecting with old friends and making new ones at IFTD is one of the things I really look forward to each year.”

Exhibitor registration and floor plan details will be available soon.

Attendee registration and housing blocks will open this summer. A full schedule of events, seminars, and social get-togethers will be announced over the coming months. Information will be shared at affta.org, and via newsletters and social media channels.