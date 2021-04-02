BTT Holding 7th Annual Expo This Fall

The 7th Bonefish & Tarpon Trust International Science Symposium and Flats Expo, presented by Costa Del Mar, will be held at the Bonaventure Resort & Spa in Weston, Florida, on November 12-13, 2021.

“This year’s Symposium and Flats Expo promises to be the biggest and best yet,” said BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie. “Internationally recognized marine scientists will share their latest research with a wide range of stakeholders, from resource managers and educators to fishing guides and anglers. We’ll also have many opportunities to celebrate our shared passion for the flats fishery through special panels, presentations, and social activities.”

The theme for this Symposium will be Conservation Connections. Conservation connections occur in many ways: research documenting the connections among bonefish, tarpon, and permit populations around the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and southeastern US; education as a tool to share scientific findings with guides, anglers, and resource managers; scientific findings being applied directly to conservation and management; connecting scientists with guides and anglers through research partnerships; information sharing among scientists, guides, anglers, and resource managers.

In the four years since the last Symposium, a number of significant discoveries have been made while other research projects continue to unfold, revealing new aspects of conservation connections.

“Our Science Sessions are lining up to be even more eye-opening than at the last Symposium in 2017,” said Dr. Aaron Adams, BTT’s Director of Science and Conservation. “The results of some groundbreaking research will be ready to be revealed in time for the Symposium. Most important, the Science Sessions will focus on how the science is being applied to conservation, which means healthy fisheries for the future. And new for this Symposium will be regional conservation discussions.”

Attendees will enjoy educational and inspiring Expert Panel discussions on flats fishing and destination travel, casting demonstrations, an introduction to BTT’s new Education Program, the always entertaining Film Night, and the Saltwater Flats Expo, featuring the latest fishing tackle, gear, and skiffs from many of the sport’s leading companies. At a special banquet, BTT will honor legendary anglers Sandy Moret and Chico Fernandez, and BTT Research Fellow Dr. Andy Danylchuk, for their contributions to flats fishery conservation.

