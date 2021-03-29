Column: The New Expert

Domenick Swentosky, over at Troutbitten, has some interesting thoughts on what he dubs “The New Expert” fly angler. This is the angler who starts out in the sport and thinks they’ve figured it all out in a few years, when in reality, they’re missing large pieces of the puzzle.

This is the latest in an ongoing series of columns dubbed “Angler Types in Profile” and it’s a fascinating bit of reading. Catch the full story here.