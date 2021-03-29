Tips for Fishing a Blue-Wing Hatch

George Daniel has some great tips on fishing blue-winged olive hatches in his latest story over in Hatch Magazine. Speaking from personal experience, the BWO hatch was the hardest for me to crack when I started fly fishing. It’s so frustrating to sit in a river, surrounded by dozens of rising trout and hundreds of bugs, only to not catch a thing.

Hopefully, Daniel’s piece can help shorten your learning curve. Read it in full here.