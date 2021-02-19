Dragon Eyewear Launches Fishing Collection

Dragon Eyewear is excited to announce its first-ever line of fishing sunglasses featuring H20 floatable technology. The Reel X LL Polar, Tidal X LL Polar, Shore X LL Polar and Vessel X LL Polar are now available on the Dragon website.

The new collection offers something for every type of angler, with all day comfort for long days on the water and superior protection from the sun. Standout features include performance polarized lenses and detachable floating leashes.

View the collection here.