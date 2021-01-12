Loon Announces “Tools of the Trade” Series

Loon Outdoors is proud to present Tools of the Trade, a series of videos featuring Loon Outdoors Ambassadors and their use of Loon’s tools. The videos were made in partnership with Dominic Bruno of Wade Deep Media.

The goal of the videos is to remind viewers that these are tools used by professionals and to connect people with the outdoors. We want our customers to have the best experience possible when they board a boat, wade a riffle or sit down to create successful fly patterns.

“Tools of the Trade is about showcasing our Ambassadors that work on the water and at the vise every day to make a living,” says Hogan Brown, Director of Marketing Loon Outdoors. “Our pros are part of everything we design and our goal is to solve their problems with our products. We want our customers to know that we design tools that are built to last and be useful, not just look good on the shelf or screen. If professional guides and fly tiers depend on Loon, we believe anglers around the world can trust on our tools to tie great flies and help them chase fish anywhere.”

Check out the first Tools of the Trade video featuring professional guide Chuck Ragan on the Lower Yuba River and around his house in Rough and Ready, California.