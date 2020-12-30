COVID Relief Bill Includes Conservation Money
As reported by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Angling Trade, the massive new spending bill passed by Congress – which provides COVID relief and funds the government through September 2021 – includes money specifically for conservation activities.
Whether these conservation activities are actually meaningful remains up for debate, but it’s worth noting what else got tucked away inside the 5,500-page legislation.
Read the full release here.
