Remote County Produces Record-Breaking Trout
Box Elder County, in northwest Utah, isn’t a go-to location for record trout. Or at least, it never was until recently.
A 14-inch Yellowstone cutthroat trout is now the catch-and-release record for the Beehive State, which is notable because Yellowstone cutthroat only occupy a handful of creeks in the extreme northwest corner of Utah.
You can read more about the catch, and the reintroduction efforts for Yellowstone cutthroat, here.
