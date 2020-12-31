Remote County Produces Record-Breaking Trout

Box Elder County, in northwest Utah, isn’t a go-to location for record trout. Or at least, it never was until recently.

A 14-inch Yellowstone cutthroat trout is now the catch-and-release record for the Beehive State, which is notable because Yellowstone cutthroat only occupy a handful of creeks in the extreme northwest corner of Utah.

