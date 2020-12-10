Netting Big Fish On Your Own

I have a bit of a confession to make. I rarely, if ever, use a net while fly fishing. My dad never did, and he’s the one who taught me to fish. I’ve sort of figured out, over the years, how to bring trout up alongside me in slower water, reach down, and pull the hook out – usually without ever taking the fish out of the water, which is another thing my dad taught me.

Sane anglers, however, use a net. And what happens when you hook a big fish? Well, Louis Cahill has some great insight into netting big fish when you’re by yourself. You can read it here.