How to Pull Off a Successful Cast and Blast

This time of year is one of my favorites, and not solely because of Christmas. The opportunity to go fishing, pack along my shotgun, and possibly bring home a brace of trout and a few ducks is just awesome. Given that I’m usually sore about how one of my big game hunts ended, it’s nice to get into the relatively easier art of waterfowl hunting.

That’s why Sam Lungren’s recent piece at The Meat Eater caught my eye. In it, he details how you can pull off a successful cast and blast of your own, without breaking the bank.

Read it in full here.