While some anglers pine for the big bugs of early summer, I look forward each year to the hatches of tiny midges on my local tailwaters. I don’t know why, but there’s something immensely satisfying about catching trout on dry fly midges – especially in the dead of winter.

I’m not the only one who feels this way, as evidenced by Kent Klewein’s latest piece for Gink & Gasoline, where he gives a Midge Fishing 101 masterclass for anyone who wants to read.