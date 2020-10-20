Tying Tuesday: Easy RS2

The RS2 is a fly that works better than it should if we’re basing things on looks alone. It’s not much – just thread, a thin tail, and a wispy wing. But what it lacks in material, it more than makes up for in fish caught. Many a tough day on the water has been saved by an RS2 swung or fished deep.

The folks at About Trout just released this video on how to tie an even simpler version of this already easy fly. Give it a watch.