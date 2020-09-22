Tom Morgan Rodsmiths in New York Times

The New York Times recently ran a piece on Tom Morgan Rodsmiths, the company founded and owned for years by the late Tom Morgan. The article is a good birds-eye view of what it takes to make custom fly rods, especially for those with only a passing knowledge of fly fishing.

On a personal note – I got to know Tom Morgan very well in his last few years of life, and seeing his company continue to flourish is pretty incredible. Tom was a one-of-a-kind craftsman, and his name with always be synonymous with high-quality dry fly rods.