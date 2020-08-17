Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival Moves Location, Dates

A new year means new dates and a brand new location for the Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival: The 4th Annual Texas Fly & Brew will take place on February 27 and 28, 2021, in Mesquite, just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas. “We’re thrilled to partner with Mesquite to bring our unique festival to this great location,” says Festival Director Beau Beasley. “Since coming to Texas we’ve seen steady growth in both attendees and vendors, which requires a much larger venue. The Mesquite Convention Center allows us to offer an even greater variety of classes in 2021.”

Bruce Archer, mayor of Mesquite, comments, “We are excited to host the Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in 2021. Mesquite is the perfect place to host this family-friendly event, and attendees can experience real Texas flavor and our community’s hospitality.”

Modeled on the venerable Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival, the Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival, which debuted in Plano in 2016, brings together nationally known fly fishing authors, professional guides, expert casters, kayak manufacturers, custom bamboo rodmakers, national and regional fly tyers, and many more in one warm and welcoming location. Attendees–whether curious novices or longtime fly anglers, singles, young families, or empty nesters–can mix and mingle with the experts, test-drive the latest gear, talk shop with guides and manufacturers, and listen to a wide variety of outdoor presentations.

“Like so many others affected by the global pandemic,” says Beasley, “we were absolutely devastated to have to cancel our 2020 festival at the last minute,” says Beasley. “Of course we had to put the safety of our vendors and attendees first. And safety has informed our move as well: This new location not only doubles our vendor space but enables indoor casting classes as well as food trucks.”

The Mesquite Convention Center is easily accessible from I-635, I-30, I-20, and US-80.

For more information visit www.txflyfishingfestival.org.