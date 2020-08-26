Wyoming Rescue Mission to Host Fly Fishing Tournament

According to a story from Wyoming News Now, the Wyoming Rescue Mission and the Wyoming Fly Fishing Guide Service will host the 7th annual Fishin’ for the Mission fly fishing tournament on August 27, 2020, at Red Butte Ranch, near Casper.

Proceeds from the tournament go back to the Wyoming Rescue Mission, which is focused on caring for the Cowboy State’s homeless and hungry.

You can read more about the tournament here.