Beyond BOW Fly Fishing Seminars Announced
The Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Beyond program announced that it will be hosting three fly fishing seminars for anglers in the coming months. The seminars are geared towards women, but all are invited to attend.
These seminars are made possible by the Iowa BOW program, and some help from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. You can read more about the events, and how to register and attend, here.
