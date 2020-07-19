Winston Releases New TROUTGAITER Designs

The Winston Rod Company, located at the convergence of the Beaverhead, Big Hole, Ruby and Jefferson Blue Ribbon Trout Rivers in Southwestern Montana, announces an additional three new TROUTGAITER designs as part of it’s flyfishing accessories program. Bringing the total to five, these beautiful face and neck coverings provide stunning new styles and colors for your face mask/gaiter collection.

This week’s three new designs follow Winston’s trout-themed approach, adding to the two new TROUTGAITER designs announced last week. One of the three new TROUTGAITERS incorporates stunning colors from celebrated artist James Prosek’s Golden Trout painting, complementing the “Not Recommended by BIG FISH Anywhere” TROUTGAITER Winston unveiled last week.

Winston General Manager, Jeff Evans, said: “The Golden TROUTGAITER design is my favorite from our new series using James Prosek’s paintings. Stay tuned as we have more surprises to come, but this is the one I will be using the most this summer.”

Prosek donated the use of his artwork, and together with Winston and Bauer, donated to Trout Unlimited in Montana to help with TU’s important coldwater conservation efforts.

According Chris Edgington, Jefferson River Watershed Project Manager, ”Montana Trout Unlimited appreciates Winston Rod Co. and James Prosek’s long-term commitment to conservation in Montana. Our mission to conserve, protect, and restore Montana’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds is only possible because of support from partners like these, especially during these challenging times.”