Trouts Fly Fishing Moves to New Location

Trouts Fly Fishing, arguably one of the most well-known fly shops in the West that’s not located in Montana, announced that they’re moving locations. The company left their previous spot in downtown Denver and moved to a new location where the South Platte River is right out the back door. The new shop will open on July 10, and feature more than 3,000 square feet of retail space.

For a fly shop, that sort of move makes obvious sense. Now, customers can try out fly rods on the river before buying them, instead of the traditional lawn-casting so many of us are used to.

You can read more details about this move here.