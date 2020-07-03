Orvis Kicks Off Virtual Summer Camp

Orvis, the family-owned outdoor retailer that specializes in fly fishing gear and education, introduces a new weekly summer camp platform offering lessons and activities for kids of all ages who are homebound by the COVID-19 pandemic. Orvis Summer Kids’ Camp seeks to highlight outdoor skills and engage kids in their local ecosystems with topics covering navigation, wildlife, fly fishing, dog training, and conservation.

Beginning today, Orvis Summer Kids’ Camp will release free weekly curriculum that challenges kids of all ages to explore their local environments. The six-part series will feature videos, skill sessions and plans for adventure-driven activities that families can do at home, or close to home.

“Education and a love for the outdoors have been at the core of our brand for over 160 years,” says Orvis President Simon Perkins. “At a time when families are spending a lot of time at home, and many summer camps are canceled, we want to provide resources to encourage kids to get outside and explore their local environments. We hope that Orvis Kids’ Summer Camp will help to facilitate a lifelong relationship with the natural world and inspire the next generation of conservationists.”

For more information on Orvis Summer Camp, visit https://www.orvis.com/summer-kids-camp.

Additionally, Orvis is committed to sharing educational opportunities for all ages, offering virtual education options in addition to Orvis Summer Kids’ Camp, including fly-tying workshops and fly fishing how-to videos. Orvis’s full collection of video content is available on The Orvis Company YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ibszYH.

Moreover, Orvis began offering Virtual Casting Instruction in May, providing individualized feedback on casting and technique through video analysis and one-on-one discussion with an instructor from the Orvis Fly Fishing Schools. For more information on virtual instruction opportunities, visit https://www.orvis.com/fly-fishing-schools.