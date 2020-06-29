The Monday Mend: Dubbing Loops and Game Plans

With another Monday underway, I figured now is as good a time as any to start a new feature I’d like to run here at MidCurrent. If the current pandemic situation has taught me anything, it’s that I severely underestimated the value of shared community. Even though a lot of us anglers can’t physically be together to fish, we can still chat online about the sport that defines our lives.

That’s what I’d like the Monday Mend to turn into – a collection of interesting tidbits from the weekend, and maybe some thought-provoking content as well. Something that gets us talking, that gets us as an angling community more involved with each other again, even if it’s only virtually.

So, without further ado, here’s the first edition of the Monday Mend.

Dubbing Loops

This video from the folks at Fly Lords is a great example of how to complete this very simple, but highly useful, fly tying task.

A Game Plan

I have a bad habit of casting to a fish only thinking about hooking up, and not how I’ll land it (if I catch it, of course). This piece from Kent Klewein over at Gink & Gasoline is a good reminder of not only how a good game plan increases the chances you’ll put a big fish in the net, but also the fact that it’s more ethical to quickly and efficiently land trout.

For the Gram

To cap off the inaugural Monday Mend, I wan to introduce yet another new feature – a weekly highlight of great Instagram accounts. To start off, I encourage everyone to go take a look at @greenriverflyfisher‘s page. The man behind this lens – Ryan Kelly – is a good friend of mine, and one of the most talented photographers I’ve ever met. Take a look through his stuff, and give him a follow if you feel so inclined.