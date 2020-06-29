Pebble Mine: An Interview With a Lifelong Fisherman

As if we needed more reasons to defend Bristol Bay and stop the Pebble Mine, this story out of the Juneau Empire just adds to Bristol Bay’s importance.

The story highlights Triston Chaney, who is “a Yupik and Athabaskan resident of Dillingham.” He started fishing with his grandpa in Bristol Bay when he was only nine years old, and Chaney hasn’t stopped since.

This just goes to show that what fishing gives to us as humans goes beyond any quantifiable amount of money or precious metals. Read the story in full here, and make sure to share it on social media.