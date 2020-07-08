Fly Fishing Featured in The Washington Post

It’s not often that fly fishing gets featured in mainstream publications, especially one with a reach as far as what the Washington Post boasts. But this recent article, by Heather Balogh Rochfort, goes into detail about why fly fishing is such a pandemic-friendly past time.

Of particular note is that fly shops around the country are seeing their online business boom. Rochfort quotes Simon Perkins, CEO of Orvis, and guide Hilary Hutcheson, to show off the renaissance that the sport is enjoying.

You can read the article in full here.