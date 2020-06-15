Haywood County Adds More Fly Fishing Classes

It’s popular these days for fishing writers to talk about the declining numbers of anglers and what that means for the future of wild trout in America. But in Haywood County, North Carolina, that’s not a problem.

Due to popular demand, Haywood County Parks and Recreation is adding another fly fishing class for July. You can read the details here.

While this is local to just North Carolina, I think it’s a hopeful indicator of where the sport is headed.