Outdoors Companies Join Lawsuit Against Trump Administration
Major outdoors companies, ranging from Patagonia to Columbia, have signed on to support a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back portions of the Clean Water Act. This news comes to us from Hatch Magazine, and as is usual with Hatch, the article is factually based and straightforward.
This is an important topic that all anglers and outdoors lovers need to be fully informed on, and reading this article is a great place to start.
←Previous Story
Dos and Don'ts For Guided Fishing
Show Comments